Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

EFRTF remained flat at $$9.29 during trading on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

