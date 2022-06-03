NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0224

NFT (NFT) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. NFT has a total market cap of $824,990.51 and $2,185.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,525.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001694 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

