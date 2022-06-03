NFTb (NFTB) Market Cap Hits $3.64 Million

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, NFTb has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.01032905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00409856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars.

