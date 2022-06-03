Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $7,553.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,541.80 or 1.00007991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001693 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.