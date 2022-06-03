Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.16. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTTYY)
