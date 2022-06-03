Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 34900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.48.

NSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Haywood Securities reiterated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$635.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 635.16%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.