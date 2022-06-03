Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 6th

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 800.0%.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 280,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

