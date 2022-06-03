Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on JWN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.75. 44,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

