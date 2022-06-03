Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Trimmed by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53,848 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $117,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $9,694,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $246.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.06. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $222.54 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

