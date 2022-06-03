Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $650.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. Research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

