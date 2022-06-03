Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth $5,177,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth $3,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter worth $3,585,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

