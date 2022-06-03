Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.71.

NVMI traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.89. The company had a trading volume of 129,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $149.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

