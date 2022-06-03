Novacoin (NVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,922.29

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $56,922.29 and $477.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,418.52 or 0.99855822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031485 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.