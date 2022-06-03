Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1,322.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,992 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.