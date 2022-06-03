NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 328.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $41,294,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $53,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,369 shares of company stock worth $1,218,654. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.