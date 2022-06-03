Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $23,240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Nucor by 870.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

NUE opened at $131.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

