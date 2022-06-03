Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.
Shares of NRIX stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $408.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 307.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 305,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,634.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
