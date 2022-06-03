Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $408.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 307.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 305,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,634.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

