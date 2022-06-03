Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NUW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.29. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,700. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.