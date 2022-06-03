Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,420. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,787,000 after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,004.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

