Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

