Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JGH stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 146,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

