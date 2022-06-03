Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of JGH stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
