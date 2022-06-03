Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,162. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 73,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $467,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

