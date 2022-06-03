Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE JLS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.27. 10,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

