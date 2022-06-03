Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. 587,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,175. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

