Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

