Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
