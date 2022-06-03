Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JRI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,652. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

