Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 41,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,450. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.