Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 41,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,450. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
