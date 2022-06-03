Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $15.22.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
