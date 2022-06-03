Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 278,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $239,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

