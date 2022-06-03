Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$66.63 and last traded at C$65.66. 262,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 410,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price objective on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 96.13.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

