NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.64. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 21,459 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.