Obtala (LON:OBT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.
Obtala Company Profile (LON:OBT)
Recommended Stories
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Obtala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obtala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.