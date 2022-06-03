Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Trading 1.7% Higher

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.97 ($0.13). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ocean Outdoor from GBX 1,115 ($14.11) to GBX 1,120 ($14.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.77. The company has a market capitalization of £5.38 million and a PE ratio of -14.14.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

