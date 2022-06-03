Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

