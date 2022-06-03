Oikos (OKS) Market Capitalization Reaches $432,832.46

Oikos (OKS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $432,832.46 and approximately $51,309.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.96 or 0.03667831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 734.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00456926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00032119 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.