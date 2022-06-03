Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.14)-(1.11) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.805-1.815 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average is $170.55. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.04.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

