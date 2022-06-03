Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,875 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.95% of OLO worth $29,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,780 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 188,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

