Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.43

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.43 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 3.74 ($0.05). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 4,714,998 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.17. The stock has a market cap of £7.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.
About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)
See Also
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.