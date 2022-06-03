Omni Market Capitalization Reaches $1.51 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $364.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00009052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00209709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,348 coins and its circulating supply is 563,032 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

