ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.94. 7,096,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,127. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. Albar Capital Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

