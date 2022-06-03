ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $84.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

