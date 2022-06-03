Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.11. 69,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,226,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.