Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OEC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.62. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 614,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

