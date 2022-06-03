Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.71. 366,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.