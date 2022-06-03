Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Shares Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Ouster were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ouster by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,580 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
NYSE:OUST opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.69.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 44.00% and a negative net margin of 296.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
