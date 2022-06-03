PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.