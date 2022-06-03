Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCW. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,451 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.