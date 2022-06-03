PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.21)-$(0.17) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $364-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.36 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NYSE:PD opened at $27.43 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. Following the sale, the executive now owns 298,427 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in PagerDuty by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

