PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.21)-$(0.17) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 2,078,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 298,427 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in PagerDuty by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

