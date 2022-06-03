PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $27.43 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.