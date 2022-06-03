Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 63,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,396,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

