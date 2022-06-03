Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 63,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,396,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.73.
About Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
